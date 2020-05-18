Cara Delevingne Breaks Her Silence After Split From Ashley Benson Amid Romance Rumors

Cara Delevingne is still on #TeamAshley. She and Ashley Benson may have split after two years together, but she is still defending her against attacks on social media. Fans freaked when they saw Benson out with G-Eazy, but Delevingne wasn’t having it.

On Instagram Stories, she wrote: “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Benson and G-Eazy have been photographed multiple times together, including one time when they were kissing. They teamed up to record a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” and released it on SoundCloud and YouTube April 22.