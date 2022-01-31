Cara Delevingne And Sienna Miller Are Spotted Making Out In New York City

Friday (January 28th) was a wild night for Cara Delevingne and her best friend, Sienna Miller. Page Six exclusively reports that the two were seen “making out” at Temple Bar in New York City.

The pair and their friends took over a corner table at the bar on Friday night (January 28th). Page Six’s source said Delevingne and Miller “were together,” but that Miller also made out with another friend. “It was like fluid friends. Sienna made out with this tall guy, and then she made out with Cara,” the source said. “It was like a fun night out.”

Delevingne brought one of her dogs along for the ride as well. “It was quite the scene. She left her dog unleashed and it was just running around the bar. It was everything,” the source said.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time the two celebrities have kissed. In 2013, Delevingne posted a photo of them kissing at the Met Gala. A source who knows both said that they “have been friends for years, and they like to have a crazy time. It’s fun.”