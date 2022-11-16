Candace Cameron Bure Faces Backlash For ‘Traditional’ Marriage Comments

Candace Cameron Bure told The Wall Street Journal why she left Hallmark for Great American Family after more than a decade—and stars like Jojo Siwa and Hilarie Burton Morgan are speaking out against her reasoning.

Bure, who is now Great American Family’s chief creative officer, said the network will not feature LGBTQ+ storylines but rather “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” This comes as Hallmark prepares to release The Holiday Sitter in December, its first holiday movie centered on a same-sex couple.

Bure told The Wall Street Journal that she joined Great American Family because she “knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Morgan took to Twitter on Monday (November 14th) to slam Bure’s remarks. “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” the One Tree Hill actress wrote. “But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Siwa, who came out as queer in 2021 and was in a public disagreement with Bure earlier this year, took to Instagram to express her disbelief. “honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” Siwa wrote.

Jodie Sweetin, Bure’s onscreen sister from the show Full House, commented on Siwa’s post, “You know I love you,” adding two red heart emojis.