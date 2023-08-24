Camila Alves Opens Up About The Challenges She Faced With Matthew McConaughey’s Mother

Camila Alves revealed on a recent episode of Southern Living‘s Biscuits & Jam podcast that Matthew McConaughey’s mother, Mary Kathlene, gave her a really hard time when the pair first started dating. Now, the couple have been married for over a decade.

“She did all these things when I first came in the picture,” Alves said. “She was really testing me. I mean, really testing me. She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff.”

The model dealt with this as long as she could before finally reaching her breaking point. “So I just flip it on her and brought my spicy Brazilian, Latin side, and I let her have it,” she said. “So I went back at her, and we had it back and forth, back and forth. And then at the end, she just looked at me and she was like, ‘OK. Now you’re in.’ All she wanted was for me to fight back.”

Alves said that following this fight, she and Mary Kathlene developed “the most amazing relationship.” She added, “It can get tricky sometimes … But we always end with a good laugh and a joke.”