Cameron Diaz Wants To ‘Normalize’ Married Couples With ‘Separate Bedrooms’

Cameron Diaz is sharing her thoughts on unconventional approaches to marriage. The Sweetest Thing actor said on a recent episode of the Lipstick on the Rim podcast that she thinks married couples with separate bedrooms and even separate houses should be “normalized.”

“To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours,” she explained. “We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine.”

The Holiday actor added, “And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.”

Diaz has been married to Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden since 2015. The pair welcomed their first child together in 2020.