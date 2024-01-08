Cameron Diaz Denies Having ‘Any Association’ With Jeffrey Epstein

Cameron Diaz is speaking out after she was mentioned by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s former accusers in newly released court documents. In the documents, Johanna Sjoberg said Epstein engaged in “name-dropping” celebrities, but that she had never met Diaz.

“Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever,” the Charlie’s Angels actor’s rep said in a statement on Friday (January 5th). “Regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her.”

The documents show that Epstein bragged about knowing stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Bruce Willis as well.