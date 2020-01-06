Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Welcome ‘Rad’ Baby

2020 is looking up! The uber private Cameron Diaz stays out of the spotlight most of the time, but she broke her self-imposed rule to announce that she and husband Benji Madden have welcomed a little girl named, appropriately, Raddix.

The 47-year-old shared a note that read: “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

She continued: “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:) From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade…”

The 40-year-old Good Charlotte singer shared the same message on his social media channels. The pair married in 2015.

Diaz recently told InStyle of her decision to leave acting: “I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come back into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing,”