Cameron Boyce’s Father Thanks Fans For Their Support

The father of Descendants star Cameron Boyce took to Instagram Tuesday (July 6th) to thank fans for their love and support in the two years since his son’s death.

In an eight-minute long video, Victor Boyce said “There’s nothing that can describe, nothing that can describe how I feel about losing my son, my child, my first-born son. My only son. I just want to thank everybody, because since Cameron passed, we have received so much support, so much love from all the fans, all the family, all over the world. It’s like the weirdest thing for me, because I’m just like a regular dude, regular guy and for some reason, some miracle, my son transcends all of that.”

Cameron died at 20-years-old on July 6th, 2019, after suffering a seizure in his sleep.