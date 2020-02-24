Call of the Wild and Sonic Duke It Out at B.O.

Disney/20th Century Studios‘ The Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford, and Paramount‘s Sonic the Hedgehog were neck and neck at the box office over the weekend.

The Jack London adaptation appears to be faltering in its first weekend out compared to Sonic in its second weekend out. Sonic narrowly edged Wild out with $26.7 million, versus $24.8 million.

Birds of Prey rounded out the top three in its third weekend out, brining in about $6.8 million.