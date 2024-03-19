Caitlyn Jenner, Lamar Odom To Co-Host New Sports Podcast

Former Keeping Up With The Kardashians co-stars Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner are teaming up for a new podcast called Keeping Up With Sports. The show, described as “the ultimate sports show,” will feature Odom, Jenner, and co-host Zach Hirsch discussing various sports topics. The first episode is set to be released soon on platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Celebrity guests such as Sugar Ray Leonard, Steve-O, and Amber Rose are confirmed to appear.

Odom and Jenner have a personal connection, as Jenner was married to Kris Jenner while Odom was married to Khloé Kardashian. Despite their divorce, Jenner has expressed that Odom will always be considered family.