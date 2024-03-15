Busy Phillips Returning To Late Night With Talk Show On QVC

Busy Philipps is set to make a return to late-night television with a new talk show on QVC. The former host of E!’s Busy Tonight will now lead Busy This Week on QVC+ and HSN+ streaming platforms starting from May 8th. The half-hour show promises celebrity interviews, hilarious moments, personal stories, and curated shopping finds.

The first season consists of 14 episodes, with 10 airing every Wednesday, followed by four holiday-themed episodes in November and December. ”I’m a huge QVC fan stretching way back and I’m so grateful they’re getting into the late-night game with us,” said executive producer Caissie St. Onge.