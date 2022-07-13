Busisiwe Lurayi Dies At 36

Busisiwe Lurayi, the star of the Netflix comedy series How to Ruin Christmas, died suddenly on Sunday (July 10th) at the age of 36. Her family announced the news on Instagram Monday (July 11th).

“We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday [July 10, 2022] by medical personnel,” the family said in a statement.

The statement continues, “The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report. We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news.”

Netflix renewed How to Ruin Christmas for a third season in June. Lurayi won the SAFTA Golden Horn Award for Best Actress in a TV comedy for her role as Tumi in the show. She also appeared in the South African sitcom City Ses’la, for which she won the SAFTA Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006. Lurayi appeared in Wild at Heart and ER as well.