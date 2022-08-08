‘Bullet Train’ Arrives At Domestic Box Office In No. 1 Spot
Bullet Train pulled into the box office with a decent $30.1 million opening. The film received a B+ CinemaScore, and some expect it to make $100 million domestically. Deadline speculates that the pic wasn’t a “super train” because some fans think it’s “too talky” for an action film.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (August 5th) through Sunday (August 7th):
1. Bullet Train, $30.1 million
2. DC League of Super-Pets, $11.2 million
3. Nope, $8.05 million
4. Thor: Love and Thunder, $7.6 million
5. Minions: Rise of Gru, $7.11 million
6. Top Gun: Maverick, $7 million
7. Where the Crawdads Sing, $5.65 million
8. Easter Sunday, $5.25 million
9. Elvis, $4 million
10. The Black Phone, $1.46 million