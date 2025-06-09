‘Buena Vista Social Club,’ ‘Purpose’ Win Top Honors At The Tony Awards

The 78th Tony Awards on Sunday celebrated a diverse range of theatrical productions. Maybe Happy Ending, a love story involving abandoned robots, was named best musical, while Purpose, a comedy about a Civil Rights icon’s dysfunctional family, won best play. The best musical revival prize went to a stripped-down version of Sunset Blvd., and Eureka Day, a comedy about vaccine mandates, was honored as the best play revival. Nicole Scherzinger won best leading actress in a musical for her role as a Hollywood icon in Sunset Blvd, while Sarah Snook was named best leading actress in a play for her one-woman tour de force in The Portrait of Dorian Gray. Cole Escola, who wrote and starred in Oh, Mary!, won best leading actor in a play. Maybe Happy Ending and Buena Vista Social Club were the night’s biggest winners, collecting six and four Tonys, respectively. (Variety)