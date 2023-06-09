Bryan Cranston Plans To Take A Break From Acting In 2026

Bryan Cranston is planning a hiatus from Hollywood in order to spend more time with his wife, Robin Dearden. In a new interview with British GQ, the Breaking Bad star said he’s going to move to France for at least six months in 2026.

“I want to change the paradigm once again,” he told the outlet. “For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

The Better Call Saul actor added, “I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about work. I’m not going to be taking phone calls.”