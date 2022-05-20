Bruce Willis’ Wife Struggles To Care For Family Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ wife is struggling to take care of her family in the wake of his aphasia diagnosis.

In a recent interview with The Bump, Emma Heming Willis shared, “I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero. That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family.”

The mother of two explained that she’s had to prioritize some “baseline needs” like exercise and added, “Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me.”