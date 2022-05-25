Bruce Willis, Kaley Cuoco, Jason Momoa + More!

BRUCE WILLIS’ WIFE SHARES VIDEO OF HIM PLAYING BASKETBALL FOLLOWING APHASIA DIAGNOSIS: People reports that Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video to her Instagram Stories on Monday (May 23rd), showing the Die Hard actor playing basketball with three other men. “I see you BeeDub,” Emma wrote above the video. In March, the Willis family announced that Bruce would be “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

KALEY CUOCO AND TOM PELPHREY MAKE THEIR FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE TOGETHER: According to E! News, The Flight Attendant actress Kaley Cuoco and Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey made their debut as a couple at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti on Monday (May 23rd), where they were also seen holding hands. This comes three weeks after they went Instagram official.

JASON MOMOA IS ‘OK’ AFTER SHARING MRI PHOTO: Fans were concerned about Aquaman actor Jason Momoa when he posted a photo of himself getting an MRI on Sunday (May 22nd). A source told People that Momoa is “ok,” and that he was getting the MRI done as “a precaution.”

ASHTON KUTCHER HUMOROUSLY TWEETS ABOUT MILA KUNIS MAKING TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL LIST: E! News reports that That ‘70s Show star Ashton Kutcher had a message for Time when his wife, Mila Kunis, made the magazine’s 100 Most Influential List of 2022. “Dear Time magazine,” he tweeted, “I already lose every argument I have with my wife. You just had to do this didn’t you?”