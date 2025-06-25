Bruce Willis’ Daughter Defends Posting ‘Vulnerable’ Dad On Social Media Amid Dementia Battle

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of actor Bruce Willis, recently defended her decision to share photos of her father on social media as he battles frontotemporal dementia. Over the weekend, Tallulah posted images of the 70-year-old Die Hard star smiling and embracing her, captioning the posts as a “Sunday funday at Grams” and expressing gratitude. While one follower criticized Tallulah for “exposing” her “vulnerable” father without his permission, the 31-year-old firmly responded that her family uses discretion when posting, and she made the judgment call to share the joyful moments. Tallulah’s post garnered more praise than backlash, with supporters thanking her for allowing glimpses into the beloved actor’s life. Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, has been his primary caregiver since his dementia diagnosis in 2023. (Yahoo!)