Brooke Shields Says ‘It’s A Miracle’ That She Survived Rape When She Was Younger

Brooke Shields spoke to People in a cover story published Wednesday (March 15th) about surviving rape when she was in her 20s, which her forthcoming documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields covers in detail. “Doing the documentary, you see it all together, and it’s a miracle that I survived,” the Blue Lagoon actress said.

In the film, Shields reveals that she was raped by a powerful Hollywood executive in the early years of her career. “It’s taken me a long time to process it,” she told the outlet. “I’m more angry now than I was able to be then. If you’re afraid, you’re rightfully so. They are scary situations. They don’t have to be violent to be scary.”

The Freeway actress said that she’s sharing her experience now “with the hopes of helping people not feel alone.” She added, “Everybody processes their own trauma on a different timeline. I want to be an advocate for women to be able to speak their truth.”