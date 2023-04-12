Brooke Shields Ignored A Call From ‘The Blue Lagoon’ Director Following The Release Of ‘Pretty Baby’

Brooke Shields spoke with Drew Barrymore about her new documentary Pretty Baby on Tuesday’s (April 11th) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The Suddenly Susan actress said the director of The Blue Lagoon “did send me a [call]” after Pretty Baby was released on Hulu.

“I saw his name on my phone and I was like, ‘What do I do?’ and I let it go to voicemail because I was like I want to see what the tone is,” she told Barrymore. “And he wants to chat, I don’t know about what … I don’t feel like bringing any of it back up again.”

The documentary focuses, in part, on how 14-year-old Shields was portrayed in a sexual relationship with her costar, Christopher Atkins, in The Blue Lagoon.

“It was about these males needing me to be in a certain category to serve their story, and it never was about me,” Shields said about the early days of her career. “It was not protective of me. It was fun and loving at times, but I was just there, I was a pawn, I was a piece, I was a commodity.”