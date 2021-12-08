Brooke Shields Blasts Barbara Walters Over 1981 Interview

Brooke Shields blasted Barbara Walters over a 1981 interview on the most recent episode of The Armchair Expert podcast.

The Blue Lagoon actress told Dax Shepard that the veteran journalists asked the then 15-year-old model a series of invasive questions that were “practically criminal,” and added, “It’s not journalism.”

The interview, which took place months after Shields declared, “Nothing comes between me and my Calvins,” in the famous Calvin Klein campaign, featured questions like, “What are your measurements?” and “Do you have any secrets from your mother?”

The actress said that she did many interviews at the time of the ad and declared, “The [interviewers} never wanted my answer. They just wanted their point of view.”