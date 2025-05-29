Broadway Sees Highest Grossing Season On Record

Broadway’s 2024-2025 season achieved a record-breaking $1.89 billion in gross revenue, a 23% increase from the previous season and surpassing the pre-pandemic benchmark of $1.83 billion set in 2018-2019. Attendance, however, fell slightly short of the 2018-2019 season at 14.66 million, suggesting that higher ticket prices contributed to the higher gross. The season commenced on May 20, 2024, and concluded on May 25, 2025. While Broadway League president Jason Laks celebrated the achievement, he also cautioned about the ongoing challenges faced by the industry, including rising production costs and the increasing difficulty in sustaining live theater. Among the top-earning productions were Good Night, and Good Luck, Othello, and Glengarry Glen Ross, with the former setting a new record for the highest weekly gross for a play on Broadway. (THR)