Britney Spears Speak Out After Lighting Cigarette On Airplane

Britney Spears addressed an incident on a recent flight where she was asked to extinguish a cigarette she had lit. The singer, traveling from Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles, claimed it was her “first time drinking VODKA” and that she thought the plane allowed smoking. Spears apologized for her behavior but suggested the flight attendant’s response was “kinda much,” describing the attendant as “weird” and claiming she “invaded” Spears’ space. Authorities reportedly issued Spears a warning regarding her conduct at the airport after the flight, which is a violation of federal aviation regulations. Spears concluded her Instagram post by stating she felt “special.” (Billboard)