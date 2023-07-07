Britney Spears Slapped By NBA Star’s Bodyguard

Britney Spears reportedly was slapped by an NBA star’s bodyguard in Las Vegas.

It happened Wednesday night (July 5) while dining out at celebrity hot spot inside the Aria Resort & Casino.

TMZ reports that she “tapped Spurs player, Victor Wembanyama on his right shoulder to say hello and the NBA star’s security guard “backhanded her,” knocking her glasses off her face.

The security guard reportedly apologized, and told her, “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.”

Spears’ team reportedly filed a police report following the incident.

TL;DR:

