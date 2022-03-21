Britney Spears Is Back On Instagram

Two days after her Instagram account mysteriously disappeared, Britney Spears is back on the platform. She disabled the account last week and some fans were concerned as to what happened.

Her first posts back included a movie throwback showing off her Clueless look. She was wearing a velour miniskirt paired with a white crop top with puffy sheer sleeves, clearly inspired by the preppy style of Alicia Silverstone’s character.

One curious repost was video of a baby moving around its mom’s pregnant belly, with the caption “Mommy … get me out of here.”

No explanation for her disappearance was given.

TL;DR: