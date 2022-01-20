Britney Spears Files Cease-And-Desist Against Sister, Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears has filed a cease-and-desist letter against her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, over her forthcoming memoir.

In the letter, Britney and her lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart demand that Jamie Lynn refrain “from referencing Britney derogatorily during her promotional campaign” for the book.

The lawyer wrote that Britney has not read and does not intend to read the book, and that she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how she exploited Britney for monetary gain.

He said, “You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father.”

Britney shared a social media post last week airing grievances about her family’s behavior. This followed her sister’s appearance on Good Morning America where Jamie described Britney’s behavior as having been “out of control.”

