British Police Charge Russell Brand With Rape and Sexual Assault

British police charged comedian Russell Brand with rape and sexual assault after a prolonged investigation prompted by allegations from four women. The charges, including rape, indecent assault, oral rape, and sexual assault, stem from incidents between 1999 and 2005. Brand vehemently denied any non-consensual activity. Following numerous media reports dating back to September 2023 and subsequent police interviews, Brand expressed gratitude for the opportunity to defend himself in court. He’s scheduled to appear in a London court on May 2, with prosecutors emphasizing that “the defendant has the right to a fair trial.” (Billboard)