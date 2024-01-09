Brie Larson Tears Up While Meeting Jennifer Lopez At The Golden Globes

Brie Larson instantly turned into a fan at the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7th) when she saw Jennifer Lopez behind her. The Lessons in Chemistry actor started freaking out in the middle of an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Oh, my god. Oh, my. I’m gonna cry,” Larson told the outlet while fanning herself. “I actually can’t. She’s the reason I wanted to be an actor. I can’t. No, I’m gonna cry!”

When Lopez approached them, Larson said to her, “You mean so much to me … I’m such a huge fan. I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor, and you’ve always meant so much to me.”

Lopez replied, “Oh my god, don’t make me cry.” Tearing up, Larson added, “This has been a dream of mine, so thank you so much … Your work ethic is so important, thank you. … I’ve been wanting to say that to you for a long time.”