Brian Cox Slams Johnny Depp, Quentin Tarantino and More In New Book

Succession star Brian Cox slammed several actors in his new autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

According to The Independent, the book contains particularly harsh words for Johnny Depp. The Scottish actor claims her turned down a role in Pirates of the Caribbean because he feels Depp is “overblown” and “overrated.

He wrote, “I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less.”

Cox also writes that Quentin Tarantino’s work is “all surface,” Edward Norton is “a bit of a pain in the arse,” and he calls Michael Cain “an institution” but adds, “being an institution will always beat having range.”

He isn’t a fan of his The Glimmer Man costar Steven Segal either, saying that the actor “is as ludicrous in real life as he appears on screen.”

However, Cox did have good things to say about Alan Rickman, who he described as “one of the sweetest, kindest, nicest and most incredibly smart men” he’s ever met and Morgan Freeman, who he refers to as an “absolute gentleman.”