Brian Cox Once Told Meryl Streep He ‘Never Liked’ Her

During a recent episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Brian Cox admitted to Emily Blunt that he’s jealous of Meryl Streep.

“I met her once, and I said, ‘I never liked you.’ And she went, ‘What?'” Cox shared. “I said, ‘I never liked you because I was jealous.’ How can anybody be that good?”

The Succession actor added, “One of my ambitions, before I snuff it, is to work with Meryl.”

Blunt replied, “Oh, don’t say ‘snuff it’! You will. She’s amazing and was slightly terrifying on The Devil Wears Prada. She said it was one of the first times she’s tried Method acting. But it made her so miserable, playing Miranda.”