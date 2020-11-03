Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Sides With His Other Ex, Megan Fox

Vanessa Marcil feels Megan Fox’s pain. Both stars share children with Brian Austin Green, and frustrations with the way he portrays them. Green, 47, posted a shot of himself with his and Fox’s 4-year-old son Journey, and Fox, 34, responded with a lengthy caption that questioned his decision.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," Fox wrote. "I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram.”

The critique didn’t stop. She continued, adding that Green is "so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

A source tells People the estranged couple has been “struggling to get along and have been for a while.” Green is reportedly having a hard time with her new love, Machine Gun Kelly.

"The issue is that he is bitter that Megan moved on so quickly with Machine Gun Kelly. It's been very hard for him. His behavior can be pretty immature when it comes to Megan though. He knows how to get Megan upset. In the past, he was advised to chill out and just focus on doing the right thing for the boys."

Marcil, who is 52, has clearly been there. She wrote on Instagram Sunday, "#ImWithYouSister," though she didn't mention Fox by name. Marcil, who shares 18-year-old son Kassius Lijah with Green, added: "Like I said… the truth always comes out in the end…"

In September, Marcil also spoke out in support of Fox, taking to IG Story to say that "I actually have respect for how @meganfox is finally living her life for herself & leaving her children out of her public life at this young age."

"I used to hide Kass from the public when he was young & never once spoke about our court case to kass or publicly until Kass was grown & insisted I stop lying to protect," added Marcil. "Megan finally living her life for herself is in itself a gift to her children."