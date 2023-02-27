Brian Austin Green Fires Back At Ex Vanessa Marcil Over Co-Parenting Claims

Brian Austin Green took to his Instagram stories over the weekend to share his side of the story regarding his ex-fiancé Vanessa Marcil’s recent co-parenting claims.

During a Q&A on her Instagram stories, a fan asked Marcil about her experience co-parenting her 20-year-old son, Kassius, with Green. “We didn’t & don’t co-parent. I raised my son alone,” Marcil said.

Following this, Green shared a screenshot of Marcil’s comment to his Instagram stories. “So, I can’t tell you how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+ year old woman on social media like she is still in high school,” he wrote.

The 90210 star continued, bringing his ex-wife Megan Fox into the picture as well. “She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap. Megan and I bust our asses to give Kass a well rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I’m assuming that’s why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY.”