Brian Austin Green ‘Bedridden’ With Ulcerative Colitis

Brian Austin Green was “bedridden” for six weeks with ulcerative colitis.

According to the Beverly Hills 90210 star, his pregnant girlfriend Sharna Burgess was “amazing” while he was laid up.

He said in an Instagram video posted Wednesday (April 13th), “Sharna was amazing. Six, seven months pregnant, taking care of my three young kids because I was pretty bedridden for a while.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, ulcerative colitis causes inflammation and ulcers in your digestive tract.