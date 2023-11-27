Bradley Cooper, ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ Jenna Ortega + More!

BRADLEY COOPER WOULD DO ‘THE HANGOVER 4’ IN AN ‘INSTANT:’ Bradley Cooper would be happy to reprise his role in the Hangover franchise. “Are you done with fun? In other words, if another kinda fun comic role came along, it was three months of your life, it’s not ‘Hangover 5’ but something of a similar spirit,” The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast host David Remnick asked him on a recent episode. “Well, I would do ‘Hangover 5,’” he responded. “It would be ‘Hangover 4’ first, but yeah.” The Maestro actor added, “I would probably do ‘Hangover 4’ in an instant. Just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would.” However, Cooper said he doesn’t “think Todd’s ever going to do that.”

‘SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE’ CONTESTANTS THREATEN LAWSUIT: Deadline reports that two contestants from the Netflix reality show Squid Game: The Challenge are threatening to take legal action after suffering injuries on set. The personal injury law firm Express Solicitors is representing two unnamed players who claim they suffered hypothermia and nerve damage while filming the show in the UK. Express Solicitors CEO Daniel Slade told the outlet, “Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures.”

‘TWILIGHT’ DIRECTOR THINKS JENNA ORTEGA AND JACOB ELORDI WOULD BE ‘PERFECT’ FOR A REBOOT: Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke shared her thoughts about a potential reboot of the hit film series on the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently. When asked if Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi could play the leads, Hardwicke replied, “Oh, that would be perfect.” Speaking about Elordi, she said, “I mean, he’s amazing. He probably would be Edward today.” Hardwicke added, “I do think there’s a lot of really cool young actors today. Of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing.”

PAUL RUDD OPENS UP ABOUT HIS ‘HORRIBLE’ DIET FOR ‘ANT-MAN’ MOVIES: On a recent episode of the Off Menu podcast, Paul Rudd discussed the “horrible” diet he was on in preparation for filming his Ant-Man movies. The Clueless actor said the diet was so “restrictive” that his “reward was sparkling water.” He explained, “That’s how horrible that diet was … It was like, ‘Oh, alright, I’m going to have some sparkling water now. I’ve earned it. Train, work out … so I was having a lot of sparkling water.” Comparing himself to his costars, the Wet Hot American Summer actor added, “I think I worked out harder than everyone, I would eat better than everyone and I’d look worse than all of them. I had to work out all the time, eat perfectly, just to kind of look bad.”