Bradley Cooper, Samantha Ware, Pete Davidson + More!

BRADLEY COOPER AND HUMA ABEDIN ARE DATING: Apparently, Anna Wintour is quite the matchmaker. Page Six reports that the Vogue editor set Bradley Cooper up with Huma Abedin, the top aide to Hillary Clinton—and that the pair have been dating for “a few months now.” A source told the outlet, “Anna definitely played matchmaker. She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

Q’ORIANKA KILCHER IS ACCUSED OF INSURANCE FRAUD: Today reports that Yellowstone actress Q’Orianka Kilcher has been charged with two counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud for collecting nearly $97,000 in disability benefits while working on Yellowstone. Kilcher was collecting benefits for an injured shoulder she said she got while on the set of Dora and the Lost City of Gold in 2018.

SAMANTHA WARE COMMENTS ON LEA MICHELE BEING CAST IN BROADWAY’S ‘FUNNY GIRL:’ According to Page Six, Glee star Samantha Ware is calling out Broadway for “uphold[ing] whiteness” by casting Lea Michele in Funny Girl, following Beanie Feldstein’s departure. Ware posted to Twitter on Monday (July 11th): “Yes, I’m online today. Yes, I see y’all. Yes, I care. Yes, im affected. Yes, I’m human. Yes, I’m Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I’m loud. Yes, I’d do it again.” Ware opened up about Michele’s alleged mistreatment of her on the set of Glee in 2020, saying Michele made her life a “living hell.” In one tweet, Ware says to Michele, “I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s— in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

PETE DAVIDSON IS THE ‘NEW FACE, AMONG OTHER PARTS’ OF MANSCAPED: People reports that the men’s grooming company Manscaped has found its new spokesperson: Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. In a comedic advertisement released on Monday (July 11th), Davidson jokes, “Presentation matters! Don’t make me get specific ’cause I will.” He adds, “Shave it, baby.”