Brad Pitt Says Quentin Tarantino Needs Cocaine To Stop Talking

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino really likes to chat. Brad Pitt, who recently snagged a Golden Globe for his role in the film, presented the award for Best Screenplay to Tarantino at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards Tuesday, and in his intro, dropped multiple bombshells about the director.

The 56-year-old described the Oscar-winner’s birthplace: “Quentin grew up in a sad and desolate part of Torrance known as Torrance.”

Then added that he is “very verbose. He’s the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking”.

Pitt, who clearly adores Tarantino, noted that he has “a really good heart” and hopes that because he recently married Israeli native Danielle Pick, with whom he is expecting a baby, his “final film will bring us peace in the Middle East.