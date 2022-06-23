Brad Pitt says his career is on its “last leg.”

In an interview with British GQ, the actor admitted he’s carefully considering the projects ahead, since he’s near the end of his time in Hollywood. He told the outlet, “I consider myself on my last leg,this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

In the wide-ranging interview, Pitt also discussed his sobriety. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star spent a year and a half attending Alcoholics Anonymous after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. He said, “I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe. Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.”

Pitt hasn’t just given up alcohol, he also quit smoking cigarettes during the pandemic after realizing that it would be impossible to just cut back. He explained, “I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day. It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

Instead, the interviewer writes that he chews nicotine mints “mindlessly.”