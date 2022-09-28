Brad Pitt, Olivia Newton-John, Simu Liu + More!

BRAD PITT AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ARE ‘SPENDING A LOT OF TIME TOGETHER:’ According to People, Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are enjoying one another’s company. A source told the outlet that the Bullet Train actor and the model “are spending a lot of time together.” However, the source also shared that “friends aren’t sure if it’s serious,” and that the pair don’t “appear to be ‘dating’ formally.”

OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN’S HUSBAND AND JOHN TRAVOLTA SHARE BIRTHDAY TRIBUTES TO THE LATE ACTRESS AND SINGER: On Monday (September 26th), Olivia Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, shared a photo of the couple together in the Bahamas to Instagram. “Every day with Olivia there was a hint of magic and everyday day with Olivia was a bit of the supernatural. Happy Birthday Honey — I love you!” he wrote. John Travolta also posted in honor of Newton-John, sharing a screenshot of the pair from Grease to his Instagram stories and writing, “Happy birthday my Olivia.”

SIMU LIU IS ‘GOING THROUGH A BREAKUP:’ According to SFGATE, Simu Liu recently revealed that he is “going through a breakup,” after making his red-carpet debut with Jade Bender in July. The Kim’s Convenience actor also shared a post to Instagram earlier this month about his mental health. “I’m especially excited because I’m in therapy and prioritizing my health. I’m healing and well on my way to becoming something more than a superhero; I’m on my way to becoming a good and decent man,” he wrote.

CHLOE GRACE MORETZ SAYS SHE ‘BECAME A RECLUSE’ FOLLOWING VIRAL ‘FAMILY GUY’ MEME: Chloe Grace Moretz told Hunger Magazine recently that she “basically became a recluse” after a meme went viral comparing her to a Family Guy character. “I’ve actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand,” she said. “And this photo got manipulated into a character from ‘Family Guy’ with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time.” The Miseducation of Cameron Post actress continued, “Everyone was making fun of my body and I brought it up with someone and they were like, ‘Oh, shut the f— up, it’s funny.’ And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it’s something that I can’t change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram.” She added, “After that, I was kind of sad. It took a layer of something that I used to enjoy, which was getting dressed up and going to a carpet and taking a photo, and made me super self-conscious. And I think that body dysmorphia — which we all deal with in this world — is extrapolated by the issues of social media. It’s a headf—.”