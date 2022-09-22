Brad Pitt Launches Genderless Skincare Line

Brad Pitt has launched a genderless skincare line as part of a project with his partners at Chateau Beaucastel.

In an interview with British Vogue published Wednesday (September 21st) the actor explained that the line of products revolves around the properties of grape-based antioxidants and a natural phenol called resveratrol.

The line, called Le Domaine, currently offers four products, The Serum, The Cream, The Fluid Cream and The Cleansing Emulsion – the priciest of which costs $385.