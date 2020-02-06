Brad Pitt Ditches BAFTAs to Hang With Estranged Son

Brad Pitt decided to skip the BAFTAs Sunday to reunite with his estranged son, Maddox. When the 56-year-old won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time, Margot Robbie accepted the award for him.

The cancellation was last-minute, and Pitt cited a “family obligation.”

So what happened? Apparently, Maddox told Pitt he was willing to chat and he dropped everything to prioritize him. As many will recall, the pair had a falling out in 2016 when Pitt allegedly grabbed him roughly on a private plane during an argument that involved raised voices, and reportedly involved alcohol on Pitt’s part.

Days later, then-wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, and since then, the pair have been settling custody issues with their six kids. While Pitt was cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation from the Department Children’s Services, Pitt felt the need to get sober.

Meanwhile, Maddox and Pitt have been estranged and Maddox entered college in South Korea this fall.

“Maddox has been away at university so when Brad found out he was going to be around and they could have a conversation, he canceled the UK trip,” a source told the Sun.