Brad Pitt Claims Angelina Jolie Was Being ‘Vindictive’ When She Sold Her Wine Company Shares

The legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues. Late last week, the Bullet Train actor filed a new complaint in his Chateau Miraval Winery lawsuit, describing Jolie as “vindictive.”

In the court documents, Pitt accuses his “vindictive” ex-wife of “collaborat[ing] in secret” with Yuri Shefler, in order to keep Pitt “in the dark.”

The Fight Club actor also says the Malevolent actress sold her shares “to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make.”