Brad Pitt and Sons Are Still Not Communicating?

Brad Pitt and his eldest son Maddox are still estranged. A source tells Us: “That relationship continues to be nonexistent.”

Pitt shares six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Pitt has had a strained relationship with Maddox since an alleged altercation between the two on a private jet flying to L.A. in 2016. While Pitt was cleared after an investigation from the Department of Child Services, Jolie filed for divorce soon after the incident. Jolie and Pitt appear to have found their own form of peace (he was seen at her house recently, presumably spending time with the kids too), but Pitt and Maddox remain distant. Pitt and Jolie’s second eldest, Pax, 16, is also estranged from Pitt, Us reports.

When Maddox headed to university overseas, he hoped that both he and Pax would reconnect with him, but thus far, it has not happened, Us reports.

Pitt and Jolie also share Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and Knox and Vivienne, 12. Jolie told Vogue last month of their split: “I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”