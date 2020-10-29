Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Break Up after Two Month Relationship

Brad Pitt is single again! According to Page Six, after just two months of dating, Pitt and his girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski, have called it quits. However, a source says the relationship was “never all that serious as it was cracked up to be”, and that the two actually split up “a while back”. This news comes after photos of Poturalski and her husband, Roland Mary, were leaving a restaurant in Germany. A refresher here: Poturalski is in an open relationship with her husband, which began the dramatic elements of their relationship. No word on Pitt on the end of the relationship.