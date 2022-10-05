Brad Pitt Allegedly ‘Choked’ One Of His Kids And ‘Struck Another In The Face’ On 2016 Flight

On Tuesday (October 4th), Angelina Jolie filed a cross-complaint in the legal battle over a French winery she and Brad Pitt once owned together. The court documents detail abuse allegations against Pitt from the plane incident in 2016 that led to their divorce.

“When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing reads. “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened.”

The documents also claim that Pitt “periodically emerged from the back of the plane to yell and swear at them” over “many tense hours” on the flight, and “at one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

The filing states that Jolie “has gone to great lengths to try to shield their children from reliving the pain Pitt inflicted on the family that day, but when Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie’s financial life and compel her to rejoin her ex-husband as a frozen-out business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to publicly defend herself on these issues for the first time.”