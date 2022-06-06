Brad Johnson, James Marsden, Paul Schrader + More!

BRAD JOHNSON DIES AT 62: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Melrose Place actor Brad Johnson died in February of this year due to COVID-19 complications. In addition to being a “Marlboro Man,” Johnson starred in films such as Always, Flight of the Intruder, and Left Behind. His family said in a statement, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to the fullest and taught his children to do the same. Brad greatly enjoyed improving and enhancing land, in a way that maintained and respected its natural beauty. He always felt most at home outdoors, and his passion for the land made that evident. As much as he loved cowboying, hunting and land, Brad loved nothing more than his family.”

JAMES MARSDEN RETURNS FOR SEASON FOUR OF ‘WESTWORLD:’ TVLine reports that James Marsden will be returning for the fourth season of Westworld. The news was announced during the show’s panel at ATX Festival, after Marsden made a surprise appearance.

PAUL SCHRADER SAYS ‘AMERICAN GIGOLO’ ADAPTATION IS ‘A TERRIBLE IDEA:’ According to Deadline, the director of the original American Gigolo, Paul Schrader, isn’t thrilled about Showtime’s TV adaptation of the film. Schrader posted to Facebook recently, “After the Showtime trailer appeared online I’ve been asked if I am involved. The answer is no. I replied that I thought it was a terrible idea–times had changed, internet porn had redefined male sex work, viruses, etc. I couldn’t imagine Julian Kay working a Hen Party. I thought that was the end of it.”

‘SCRUBS’ CREATOR SAYS ‘WE’RE GONNA DO IT’ IN REGARD TO A REVIVAL: Variety reports that at the ATX Festival Sunday (June 5th), the Scrubs cast and director got together again, commenting on bringing the show back in some form or fashion. Donald Faison said, “I think we all want it. We all would love to work together again. It’s just that it’s really hard. It can’t be a full season of a show — it would have to be a movie or something like that, where you could only give a couple of months to it. Everyone is doing things.” Creator Bill Lawrence commented, “We’re gonna do it because we’re lucky enough that people care.”