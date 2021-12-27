Box Office Has Third Best Christmas Ever Despite Omicron Variant
As the Omicron variant continues to spread, people are still making their way to theaters to see Spider-Man: No Way Home. So much so that this was the third-highest grossing Christmas Day ever at the box office, helped in part by Sing 2 and Matrix Resurrections.
Box Office Numbers from Friday, December 24th through Sunday, December 26th:
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $81.5 million
2. Sing 2, $23.76 million
3. Matrix Resurrections, $12 million
4. American Underdog, $6.2 million
5. The King’s Man, $6.1 million
6. West Side Story, $2.8 million
7. Licorice Pizza, $2.34 million
8. A Journal for Jordan, $2.2 million
9. Encanto, $2 million
10. ’83, $1.78 million