Box Office Has Third Best Christmas Ever Despite Omicron Variant

As the Omicron variant continues to spread, people are still making their way to theaters to see Spider-Man: No Way Home. So much so that this was the third-highest grossing Christmas Day ever at the box office, helped in part by Sing 2 and Matrix Resurrections.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, December 24th through Sunday, December 26th:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $81.5 million

2. Sing 2, $23.76 million

3. Matrix Resurrections, $12 million

4. American Underdog, $6.2 million

5. The King’s Man, $6.1 million

6. West Side Story, $2.8 million

7. Licorice Pizza, $2.34 million

8. A Journal for Jordan, $2.2 million

9. Encanto, $2 million

10. ’83, $1.78 million