Two new releases this weekend landed with a relative thud. Universal’s Old, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, and Paramount’s Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins, starring Henry Golding, opened with $16.5M and $13.35M, at the top of a slow box office. Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, closed out the top 3 with $11.6M.

It is unclear if fears over the rise in the delta variant is the problem, or if lackluster reviews are.