Bowen Yang, Rachel Sennott To Announce Oscar Nominations Thursday

Rachel Sennott (Bottoms, The Idol) and Bowen Yang (SNL) will announce the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards live tomorrow morning on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu. The event, originally set for January 17th, was rescheduled twice due to the wildfires in Los Angeles, with adjustments also made to the voting period and the cancellation of certain events like the Oscars nominees luncheon. Conan O’Brien was previously confirmed as the host for the 2025 Oscars, which is expected to honor award season frontrunners like Anora, Dune: Part Two, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, The Substance, I’m Still Here, A Real Pain, and Wicked. (GMA)