Bowen Yang, Dave Chappelle, Kim Kardashian + More!

BOWEN YANG KEEPS HIS DISTANCE FROM DAVE CHAPPELLE DURING ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ GOODNIGHTS: Deadline reports that fans picked up on Bowen Yang’s response to Dave Chappelle crashing the goodnights segment on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. It’s unclear why Chappelle jumped onstage at the end of the show, since he had no role during that particular episode, but many noticed Yang’s response to him joining the cast. “Bowen standing as far away from Chappelle as possible at #SNL goodnights,” one person wrote on X alongside a screenshot. Another clip shows Yang, who is gay, seeming to express his disappointment with fellow cast member Sarah Sherman. This comes as Chappelle continues to face significant backlash for making transphobic comments during his stand-up sets. According to the outlet, the Half Baked actor’s appearance as host of the show in 2022 reportedly angered some of the writers—while Yang, Sherman, and Molly Kearney were not present for the taping.

KIM KARDASHIAN TO PRODUCE DOCUSERIES ABOUT ELIZABETH TAYLOR: Variety reports that Kim Kardashian’s next steps in Hollywood include producing a docuseries about Elizabeth Taylor. The Kardashians star was the last person to interview the Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actor. “Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter,” Kardashian said. “She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life – and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

GERALDINE VISWANATHAN TO REPLACE AYO EDEBIRI IN ‘THUNDERBOLTS:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Beanie Bubble actor Geraldine Viswanathan is set to replace The Bear actor Ayo Edebiri in Marvel’s Thunderbolts. This comes a week after it was reported that Lewis Pullman will be replacing Steven Yeun in the film as well. Other cast members include Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. After facing delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the film is now scheduled to be released on July 25th, 2025.

BRYAN CRANSTON CLARIFIES THAT HE ‘WANT[S] TO HIT THE PAUSE BUTTON’ ON HIS CAREER: Bryan Cranston isn’t quite ready for retirement, but he is ready to “hit the pause button.” The Breaking Bad actor appeared on Monday’s (January 29th) episode of the Today show and clarified statements he made to GQ last year. “I said to this interviewer, I feel like for the last 25 years I’ve been so busy and I feel like I need a reset. I need to have more life experience, to just — so I want to hit the pause button,” he said. “There’s a few things on my plate already that I have to complete before I move on. But I do want to change the dynamic.”