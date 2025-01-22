‘Borderlands,’ ‘Joker 2,’ ‘Madame Web,’ ‘Megalopolis,’ ‘Reagan’ Earn Razzie Nominations

Borderlands, Joker: Folie A Deux, Madame Web, Megalopolis and Reagan garnered the most Razzie Awards nominations this year, earning six each. Other films like Unfrosted and The Crow received multiple nominations as well. Notable actors such as Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Cate Blanchett (Borderlands), Lady Gaga (Joker), and Jon Voight (Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers) were also recognized for their performances. The Razzie Awards, which acknowledge the worst movies and performances of the year, will reveal the “winners” via video press release on March 1st, the day before the Oscars, with nominees competing for a “gold spray-painted” statuette. (THR)